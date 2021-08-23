Router Protocol One Day Trading Volume Tops $2.47 Million (ROUTE)

Router Protocol (CURRENCY:ROUTE) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. One Router Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.66 or 0.00009312 BTC on popular exchanges. Router Protocol has a total market capitalization of $28.42 million and approximately $2.47 million worth of Router Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Router Protocol has traded down 13.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Router Protocol Coin Profile

Router Protocol’s genesis date was January 12th, 2021. Router Protocol’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,093,980 coins. Router Protocol’s official Twitter account is @routerprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Router Protocol is a cross-chain liquidity aggregator governance token. Router Protocol is working to integrate multiple blockchains together in the ecosystem to ignite the revolution of cross-chain liquidity. The idea is to allow its community to earn $ROUTE tokens irrespective of which blockchains they use. So far it has integrated three blockchains in the $ROUTE eco-system and each chain will get an equal number of $ROUTE token rewards for staking their LP tokens. “

Buying and Selling Router Protocol

