Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Stake in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) by 48.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,871 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in BGC Partners were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in BGC Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in BGC Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in BGC Partners by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in BGC Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in BGC Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 53.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BGCP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet cut BGC Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

NASDAQ BGCP opened at $5.23 on Monday. BGC Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.22 and a twelve month high of $6.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.58.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. BGC Partners had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 36.67%. On average, equities research analysts expect that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.90%.

About BGC Partners

BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid, and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities, and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information, and other back-office services.

