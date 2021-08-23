Royal Bank of Canada Decreases Position in Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its stake in Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) by 62.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,122 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Relmada Therapeutics were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RTW Investments LP lifted its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,530,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,897,000 after buying an additional 18,044 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 239,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,424,000 after purchasing an additional 33,585 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 189,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,674,000 after purchasing an additional 24,425 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in Relmada Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,878,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 61,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. 56.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RLMD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 14th. Truist Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.55 target price on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Relmada Therapeutics from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.64.

Shares of NASDAQ RLMD opened at $22.43 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.75. The firm has a market cap of $391.92 million, a P/E ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 0.32. Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.60 and a 1 year high of $40.87.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.09). Analysts predict that Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles J. Casamento sold 3,300 shares of Relmada Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total value of $104,082.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,635.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles J. Casamento sold 3,000 shares of Relmada Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total transaction of $100,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,396.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on the development of esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, REL-1017), an N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) receptor antagonist, which is a New Chemical Entity (NCE) that potentially addresses areas of high unmet medical need in the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders.

