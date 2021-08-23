Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Stock Holdings in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its position in shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) by 66.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,284 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Astec Industries were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 83,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,859,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Astec Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $11,314,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 2.2% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 3.2% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 0.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,801,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Astec Industries alerts:

Astec Industries stock opened at $58.38 on Monday. Astec Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.28 and a 1-year high of $80.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 38.66 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.61.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 3.36%. The company had revenue of $278.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Astec Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.49%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet cut Astec Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

Astec Industries Profile

Astec Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of equipment and components for the infrastructure, and aggregate and mining industries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Material Solutions, and Corporate. The Infrastructure Solutions segment markets line of asphalt plants and related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

Featured Article: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE).

Receive News & Ratings for Astec Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astec Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.