Royal Bank of Canada Sells 4,249 Shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its holdings in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,249 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.10% of Landmark Infrastructure Partners worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Cpwm LLC raised its holdings in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 169,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 25,865 shares during the last quarter. 13.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LMRK opened at $14.16 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.39. The company has a market cap of $360.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.72 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP has a twelve month low of $8.91 and a twelve month high of $15.07.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $17.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 million. Landmark Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 10.77%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Landmark Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is currently 235.29%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LMRK shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley lowered shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of a portfolio of real property interests and infrastructure assets. It operates through the following business segments: Wireless Communication, Outdoor Advertising, and Renewable Power Generation. The Wireless Communication segment deals with leasing real property interests to companies in the wireless communication industry.

