Royal Bank of Canada Takes $338,000 Position in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL)

Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 34,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $192,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $264,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $489,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $489,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Corner Growth Acquisition alerts:

Corner Growth Acquisition stock opened at $9.72 on Monday. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.49 and a 1-year high of $10.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.72.

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

Recommended Story: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL).

Receive News & Ratings for Corner Growth Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corner Growth Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.