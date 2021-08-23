Royal Bank of Canada Takes Position in One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (OTCMKTS:OEPWU)

Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (OTCMKTS:OEPWU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 33,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in One Equity Partners Open Water I during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,497,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in One Equity Partners Open Water I during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,231,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in One Equity Partners Open Water I during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,997,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in One Equity Partners Open Water I during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,982,000. Finally, Sage Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new position in One Equity Partners Open Water I during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,295,000.

Get One Equity Partners Open Water I alerts:

OTCMKTS:OEPWU opened at $9.91 on Monday. One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.76 and a twelve month high of $10.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.97.

One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. is a blank check company. One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for One Equity Partners Open Water I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Equity Partners Open Water I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.