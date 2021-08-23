RPG Investment Advisory LLC Decreases Stock Position in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 98.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,448 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 100,273 shares during the quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 64.9% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,815,037 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $79,099,000 after purchasing an additional 714,181 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP grew its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 194.6% in the first quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 883,853 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,518,000 after purchasing an additional 583,844 shares in the last quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 21.7% in the first quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,779,782 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $121,143,000 after purchasing an additional 495,256 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 28.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,449,034 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,149,000 after purchasing an additional 316,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 220.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 373,433 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,274,000 after purchasing an additional 256,920 shares in the last quarter. 77.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CTO Mark Goldin sold 22,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.81, for a total value of $1,274,930.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Adam J. Weiss sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $315,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,302 shares of company stock valued at $2,557,635. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSOD stock opened at $56.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.88. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.99 and a 12-month high of $57.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.74 and a beta of 1.27.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.20. Cornerstone OnDemand had a positive return on equity of 65.00% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. On average, equities analysts expect that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSOD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on Cornerstone OnDemand from $45.00 to $57.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank cut Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $57.50 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.75.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc engages in the provision of learning and talent management solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It also engages in the provision of support packages, client success framework, technical consulting and content, implementation, business consulting and educational services.

