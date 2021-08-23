Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 25th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th.

Shares of RUS stock opened at C$35.43 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$34.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.29. Russel Metals has a 52-week low of C$17.10 and a 52-week high of C$37.57.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RUS shares. Raymond James set a C$37.00 price objective on shares of Russel Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$28.50 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$28.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Laurentian Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Russel Metals to C$38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$36.86.

In other news, Director Brian Robie Hedges sold 10,708 shares of Russel Metals stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.95, for a total transaction of C$395,660.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 121,100 shares in the company, valued at C$4,474,645. Also, Senior Officer Sherri Lynn Mckelvey bought 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$26.18 per share, with a total value of C$32,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$66,811.36. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,008 shares of company stock valued at $775,141.

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

