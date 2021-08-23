S.Finance Trading 31.6% Higher Over Last Week (SFG)

S.Finance (CURRENCY:SFG) traded down 10.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. One S.Finance coin can now be bought for $0.37 or 0.00000744 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, S.Finance has traded up 31.6% against the dollar. S.Finance has a market capitalization of $31,620.88 and $2.23 million worth of S.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get S.Finance alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.63 or 0.00057158 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001997 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003326 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00014825 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002000 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $411.58 or 0.00821679 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.92 or 0.00047754 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002110 BTC.

About S.Finance

SFG is a coin. Its genesis date was September 22nd, 2020. S.Finance’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,903 coins. S.Finance’s official Twitter account is @SFinanceEx . S.Finance’s official website is s.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “S.Finance is a DeFi project, which starts as offering a stable currency exchange service. Compared with UniSwap, S.Finance adopts StableSwap market maker algorithm, similar to Curve, which is smoother than UniSwap algorithm and can achieve low slippage. “

S.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as S.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire S.Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase S.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for S.Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for S.Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.