Sakura Bloom (SKB) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $102,191.00

Sakura Bloom (CURRENCY:SKB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 23rd. One Sakura Bloom coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Sakura Bloom has traded up 3% against the dollar. Sakura Bloom has a market capitalization of $2.82 million and approximately $102,191.00 worth of Sakura Bloom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Sakura Bloom alerts:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000010 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000028 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BTCX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $417.87 or 0.00847113 BTC.

Sakura Bloom Profile

Sakura Bloom is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Sakura Bloom’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,582,965,294 coins. Sakura Bloom’s official message board is www.skb-coin.jp/en/news . The official website for Sakura Bloom is www.skb-coin.jp/en . Sakura Bloom’s official Twitter account is @skb_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SkullBuzz is an SHA-256 alternative crypto currency.v The coin is both proof of work and proof of stake. Difficulty retargets every ten blocks on a block time of 60 seconds. The Proof of stake reward is HIPOS at 0.5 SKB. “

Buying and Selling Sakura Bloom

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sakura Bloom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sakura Bloom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sakura Bloom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sakura Bloom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sakura Bloom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.