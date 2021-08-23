Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Stock Position Decreased by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) by 40.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 41,500 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owned 0.05% of Sally Beauty worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SBH. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sally Beauty by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,621,396 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $374,851,000 after purchasing an additional 853,512 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Sally Beauty by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,007,495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $154,655,000 after purchasing an additional 271,129 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Sally Beauty by 105.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,787,124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,846 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Sally Beauty by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,385,727 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,025,000 after purchasing an additional 185,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in Sally Beauty by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,936,863 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,055,000 after purchasing an additional 719,015 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Christian A. Brickman purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.92 per share, for a total transaction of $189,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 471,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,913,893.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SBH stock opened at $18.00 on Monday. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.27 and a 12 month high of $25.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 230.45%. Equities analysts forecast that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on SBH. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Sally Beauty from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Sally Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sally Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the following segments: Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment is an open-line and exclusive-label distributor of professional beauty supplies to both retail consumers and salon professionals primarily in North America, South America, and Europe.

