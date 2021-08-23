Samsonite International S.A. to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.40) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:SMSEY)

Samsonite International S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Samsonite International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Ling now expects that the company will earn ($0.40) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.25).

Separately, HSBC upgraded shares of Samsonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMSEY opened at $9.67 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.79. Samsonite International has a 52 week low of $4.56 and a 52 week high of $11.92.

About Samsonite International

Samsonite International SA engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of luggage, business and computer bags, outdoor and casual bags, travel accessories, and slim protective cases for personal electronic devices. It operates through the following segments: North America, Asia, Europe, Latin America, and Corporate.

