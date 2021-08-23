Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) a €175.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €175.00 ($205.88) price objective on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on DHER. Morgan Stanley set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €180.00 ($211.76) target price on Delivery Hero in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Bank of America set a €180.00 ($211.76) target price on Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on Delivery Hero in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €162.82 ($191.55).

Get Delivery Hero alerts:

ETR DHER opened at €115.75 ($136.18) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $28.84 billion and a PE ratio of -16.53. Delivery Hero has a fifty-two week low of €85.24 ($100.28) and a fifty-two week high of €145.40 ($171.06). The business has a 50 day moving average of €118.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.13, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.34.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Delivery Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delivery Hero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.