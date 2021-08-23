Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

SRRK traded up $2.83 on Wednesday, hitting $41.43. The company had a trading volume of 5,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,114. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.58. Scholar Rock has a 12-month low of $13.23 and a 12-month high of $70.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -12.99 and a beta of 0.10.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $4.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 million. Scholar Rock had a negative net margin of 687.82% and a negative return on equity of 55.58%. Scholar Rock’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.65) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Scholar Rock will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey S. Flier sold 6,000 shares of Scholar Rock stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.66, for a total transaction of $189,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Scholar Rock by 2.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Frazier Management LLC increased its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 1.6% in the first quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 156,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,903,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,049,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 292.5% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 781,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,571,000 after buying an additional 582,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $314,000. 79.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Scholar Rock

Scholar Rock Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and discovery of innovative medicines. The firm offers proprietary platform which designed to discover and develop monoclonal antibodies that have a high degree of specificity to achieve selective modulation of growth factor signaling.

