Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ) is Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ) by 265.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 283,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205,603 shares during the quarter. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 7.5% of Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC owned about 2.14% of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF worth $14,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 274.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 24,260 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 9,585 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 170,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,718,000 after acquiring an additional 27,644 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 52,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 15,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000.

Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $51.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,740. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.18. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.81 and a 52-week high of $54.98.

