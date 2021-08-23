Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Purchased by Kingfisher Capital LLC

Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,793 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Kingfisher Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Kingfisher Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $6,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHO. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5,032.4% in the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,500,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,773,000 after buying an additional 2,451,869 shares during the period. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 72.7% during the second quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 1,392,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,301,000 after purchasing an additional 585,917 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6,028.0% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 459,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,582,000 after purchasing an additional 452,098 shares during the last quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 160.8% in the 1st quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV now owns 574,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,456,000 after buying an additional 353,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 179.8% in the first quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 398,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,564,000 after acquiring an additional 255,920 shares in the last quarter.

SCHO stock remained flat at $$51.23 on Monday. 1,415 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,099,206. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $51.15 and a 1 year high of $51.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.24.

