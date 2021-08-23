Scotiabank Raises Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR) Price Target to C$18.50

Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from C$16.50 to C$18.50 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

NSR has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. CIBC reissued a neutral rating and issued a C$12.50 price target on shares of Nomad Royalty in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$17.50 to C$17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a neutral rating and issued a C$1.25 price target on shares of Nomad Royalty in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of NSR stock opened at C$7.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$444.18 million and a P/E ratio of 35.48. Nomad Royalty has a 52 week low of C$7.34 and a 52 week high of C$18.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$8.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Nomad Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.81%.

Nomad Royalty Company Profile

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. It owns a portfolio of 10 royalty, stream, and gold loan assets. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

