SDI Limited (ASX:SDI) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.02 Per Share

SDI Limited (ASX:SDI) announced a final dividend on Monday, August 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0165 per share on Sunday, September 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from SDI’s previous final dividend of $0.005.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 3.50.

SDI Company Profile

SDI Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of dental restorative materials, whitening systems, other dental materials in Australia, Europe, the United States, and Brazil. It offers alloys, adhesives, etchants, composites, glass ionomers, sealants, cements, tooth desensitizing agent and cavity cleansers, and tooth whitening products, as well as various equipment; and composite and glass ionomer accessories.

