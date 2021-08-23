SDI Limited (ASX:SDI) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.02 Per Share

SDI Limited (ASX:SDI) announced a final dividend on Monday, August 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0165 per share on Sunday, September 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from SDI’s previous final dividend of $0.005.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 3.50.
SDI Company Profile
