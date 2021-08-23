Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) Sets New 1-Year High at $86.16

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $86.16 and last traded at $86.16, with a volume of 19 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.18.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SIGI shares. JMP Securities downgraded Selective Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Selective Insurance Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Selective Insurance Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.33.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.84.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.49. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 13.23%. Equities research analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 24.10%.

In other Selective Insurance Group news, Director Michael J. Morrissey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.99, for a total transaction of $224,970.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gregory E. Murphy sold 24,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total value of $2,004,662.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIGI. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 72.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 155,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,594,000 after buying an additional 64,993 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 243,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,766,000 after buying an additional 13,168 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $286,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 99,353.8% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 25,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,098,000 after buying an additional 25,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,007,159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $244,031,000 after buying an additional 284,402 shares during the last quarter. 71.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

