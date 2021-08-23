Sentinel Chain Market Cap Hits $263,708.87 (SENC)

Sentinel Chain (CURRENCY:SENC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 23rd. Over the last week, Sentinel Chain has traded 7.1% higher against the dollar. One Sentinel Chain coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sentinel Chain has a market cap of $263,708.87 and approximately $63,333.00 worth of Sentinel Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.83 or 0.00057964 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002012 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003272 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00015551 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002014 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.38 or 0.00051024 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $414.50 or 0.00833426 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.79 or 0.00104126 BTC.

Sentinel Chain Coin Profile

SENC is a coin. It was first traded on January 21st, 2018. Sentinel Chain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,269,666 coins. The Reddit community for Sentinel Chain is /r/sentinelchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentinel Chain’s official website is www.sentinel-chain.org . Sentinel Chain’s official Twitter account is @sentinelchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sentinel Chain’s official message board is www.medium.com/sentinelchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinal Chain is a B2B blockchain-based marketplace that aims to provide affordable and secure financial services to the unbanked. The project's team will create a process that transforms livestock from ‘dead capital’ to a fungible asset with a transparent and clearly defined value. The Sentinel Chain Token (SENC) will be an ERC20-compatible token that allows global financial service providers and SENC token holders to participate in the Sentinel Chain marketplace. “

