ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Sets New 52-Week High at $616.06

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $616.06 and last traded at $614.42, with a volume of 6445 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $600.52.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NOW shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $591.00 to $641.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $695.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on ServiceNow from $675.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $638.90.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $564.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.78 billion, a PE ratio of 714.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.92.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 3.30%. Sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $606,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,909,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.40, for a total value of $2,076,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $821,292. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,406 shares of company stock worth $25,224,853. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,703,111 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,629,644,000 after buying an additional 103,215 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,591,945 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,172,153,000 after buying an additional 88,975 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,277,395 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,999,292,000 after buying an additional 86,441 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,510,696 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,929,303,000 after purchasing an additional 156,160 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,398,943 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,867,889,000 after purchasing an additional 48,531 shares during the period. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow Company Profile (NYSE:NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

Further Reading: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.