SFL (NYSE:SFL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

SFL (NYSE:SFL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $8.50 price target on the shipping company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 12.88% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “SFL Corporation Ltd. owns and operates vessels and offshore related assets primarily in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom and the Marshall Islands. SFL Corporation Ltd., formerly known as Ship Finance International Limited, is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Get SFL alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SFL. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. B. Riley upped their price objective on SFL from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.17.

Shares of NYSE:SFL opened at $7.53 on Friday. SFL has a twelve month low of $5.85 and a twelve month high of $9.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $964.78 million, a P/E ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 1.06.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The shipping company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). SFL had a positive return on equity of 10.59% and a negative net margin of 23.11%. The business had revenue of $116.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. SFL’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that SFL will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SFL during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SFL during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of SFL by 244.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 8,882 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 6,307 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of SFL during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SFL during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.36% of the company’s stock.

SFL Company Profile

SFL Corp. Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. It operate through subsidiaries located in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was founded on October 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SFL (SFL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SFL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SFL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.