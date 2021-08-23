Sheets Smith Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 3,539 Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the first quarter worth about $120,151,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,730,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $251,777,000 after buying an additional 1,283,244 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,377,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,415,314,000 after buying an additional 1,170,191 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1,232.3% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,059,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,511,000 after buying an additional 979,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 139.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,367,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $125,837,000 after buying an additional 796,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock opened at $105.03 on Monday. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a twelve month low of $66.41 and a twelve month high of $111.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.34. The company has a market capitalization of $23.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.08.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.75. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 27.41% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm had revenue of $832.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 79.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Elizabeth H.Z. Thompson sold 7,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.34, for a total value of $802,016.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,645.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Barry Moze sold 35,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.54, for a total value of $3,245,933.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 72,618 shares of company stock worth $7,091,649. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HZNP has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Maxim Group reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.09.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.