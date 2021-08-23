Sheets Smith Wealth Management Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lowered its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 27.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,249 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $116,408,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the second quarter valued at about $120,666,000. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the first quarter valued at about $91,557,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 139.6% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 840,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,137,000 after purchasing an additional 489,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,808,000.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock opened at $77.59 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.12. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45.

