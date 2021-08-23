Sheets Smith Wealth Management Has $444,000 Stake in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management reduced its holdings in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,078 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,089,408 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,205,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,247 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Zendesk by 8.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,901,535 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,047,903,000 after purchasing an additional 607,050 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Zendesk by 5.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,390,133 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $344,992,000 after purchasing an additional 130,067 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Zendesk by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,338,527 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $309,671,000 after purchasing an additional 392,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zendesk by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,959,211 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $259,829,000 after purchasing an additional 274,617 shares in the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $186.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Zendesk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.00.

In other Zendesk news, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total value of $6,129,337.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 837,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,998,610.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider John Geschke sold 3,000 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.96, for a total transaction of $443,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 176,972 shares of company stock worth $23,509,101. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk stock opened at $119.48 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $137.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of -64.24 and a beta of 1.20. Zendesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.44 and a twelve month high of $166.60.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $318.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.17 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 18.77% and a negative return on equity of 31.88%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

