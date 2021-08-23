Sheets Smith Wealth Management Has $527,000 Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,167 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 309.2% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 214,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,286,000 after acquiring an additional 162,087 shares in the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 56,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the second quarter valued at $5,197,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 32.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,892,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,311,000 after buying an additional 713,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 17.1% in the second quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 55,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 8,141 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PGX opened at $15.17 on Monday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $14.46 and a twelve month high of $15.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.23.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

