Sheets Smith Wealth Management Sells 31 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 8.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in AutoZone by 8.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 47,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,659,000 after buying an additional 3,505 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in AutoZone by 38.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,370,000 after purchasing an additional 7,459 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in AutoZone by 6.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 254,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,893,000 after buying an additional 14,365 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in AutoZone by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,039,000. 79.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AutoZone alerts:

In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,501.14, for a total transaction of $6,743,120.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark A. Finestone sold 7,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,556.75, for a total transaction of $12,298,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,855,356. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,944 shares of company stock worth $52,299,958. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $1,640.76 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,559.66. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $1,085.85 and a one year high of $1,666.63. The company has a market cap of $35.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.97.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $26.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $18.62 by $7.86. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 163.72% and a net margin of 14.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $14.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 88.76 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AZO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on AutoZone from $1,562.00 to $1,665.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on AutoZone from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,280.00 to $1,547.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,596.00 to $1,565.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Argus cut shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AutoZone currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,554.00.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

Featured Article: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.