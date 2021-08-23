Sheets Smith Wealth Management Sells 53 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 546 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Tesla were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ballast Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 2.5% during the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Tesla by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 780 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 0.7% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 0.9% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $680.26 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $667.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $673.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 354.30, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.97. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $329.88 and a 52 week high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.04, for a total transaction of $7,110,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,997 shares in the company, valued at $19,906,986.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.55, for a total value of $751,937.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,142,173.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,675 shares of company stock worth $39,082,117. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $900.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $875.00 price objective (up previously from $860.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. DZ Bank upgraded Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $657.62 price target (down previously from $736.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $585.89.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

