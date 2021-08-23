SHPING 24 Hour Volume Hits $91,474.00 (SHPING)

SHPING (CURRENCY:SHPING) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. During the last seven days, SHPING has traded down 34.7% against the dollar. One SHPING coin can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SHPING has a market capitalization of $1.10 million and $91,474.00 worth of SHPING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.33 or 0.00057719 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003243 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00015422 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.01 or 0.00050963 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $404.13 or 0.00823499 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.31 or 0.00102515 BTC.

SHPING Profile

SHPING is a coin. SHPING’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,684,559,955 coins. SHPING’s official Twitter account is @shpingapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SHPING is /r/ShpingCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SHPING is www.shping.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Shping platform is an innovative self-service shopper marketing system based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will allow shoppers to scan products bar codes and access to the product information, check for authenticity, product recall status, and product reviews contributed by other Shping users. Furthermore, the Shping platform enables brands and retailers to channel their marketing budgets into rewarding the consumer directly for their attention and engagement. “

SHPING Coin Trading

