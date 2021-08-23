Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) versus IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) Financial Comparison

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) and IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Sight Sciences alerts:

36.7% of IRadimed shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.9% of IRadimed shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Sight Sciences and IRadimed’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sight Sciences N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A IRadimed $31.72 million 13.10 $1.37 million $0.11 306.73

IRadimed has higher revenue and earnings than Sight Sciences.

Profitability

This table compares Sight Sciences and IRadimed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sight Sciences N/A N/A N/A IRadimed 12.95% 7.31% 6.32%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Sight Sciences and IRadimed, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sight Sciences 0 1 3 0 2.75 IRadimed 0 0 1 0 3.00

Sight Sciences presently has a consensus target price of $44.00, indicating a potential upside of 17.52%. IRadimed has a consensus target price of $36.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.70%. Given Sight Sciences’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Sight Sciences is more favorable than IRadimed.

Summary

IRadimed beats Sight Sciences on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sight Sciences

Sight Sciences Inc. is a medical device company. It focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary devises which target the underlying causes of prevalent eye diseases. Sight Sciences Inc. is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

About IRadimed

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for Sight Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sight Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.