SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,089 shares during the quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,030,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,375,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ARKK traded up $3.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $119.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 396,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,236,809. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $81.33 and a 12-month high of $159.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $121.70.

