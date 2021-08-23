SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth about $25,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 150.4% during the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price target on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.69.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $1.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $119.98. 124,402 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,691,021. The company has a market capitalization of $212.03 billion, a PE ratio of 32.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.97. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $79.11 and a one year high of $119.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.24%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

