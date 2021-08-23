SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 6.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 49,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,342 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $5,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,133,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,022,766,000 after buying an additional 736,201 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,997,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $550,903,000 after acquiring an additional 331,431 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,672,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $521,119,000 after acquiring an additional 222,088 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,030,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $370,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,135 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,829,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $351,802,000 after acquiring an additional 29,346 shares during the period.

VNQ stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $106.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,375,615. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $75.46 and a 12 month high of $107.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.82.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

