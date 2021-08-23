SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:EWCO)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:EWCO) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 707 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF makes up about 1.1% of SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC owned about 7.48% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF worth $3,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EWCO. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 2,863 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF by 152.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 5,957 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF by 921.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 6,070 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $312,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $389,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.60. The stock had a trading volume of 70 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,729. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.71. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF has a one year low of $25.50 and a one year high of $40.00.

