Silvant Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Silvant Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,472 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $1,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 21.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 162 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 44.1% in the first quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 1.5% in the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 1.5% in the second quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 2,517 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 0.8% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,530 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,677,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. 66.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Paycom Software news, COO Jon Evans sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.12, for a total value of $142,536.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.26, for a total value of $7,745,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,800 shares of company stock worth $10,149,531. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PAYC stock traded up $3.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $473.15. 2,743 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 398,624. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $257.87 and a 12 month high of $475.20. The firm has a market cap of $28.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.71, a P/E/G ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $397.69.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.47. Paycom Software had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 23.72%. The firm had revenue of $242.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.23 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software maker to reacquire up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $417.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $438.06.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

