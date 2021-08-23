Silvant Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Silvant Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,594 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 886 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $2,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LVS. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 5.6% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,357 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the period. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter worth $1,563,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 10.9% in the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,035 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 45.7% in the first quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 26,819 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 8,414 shares during the period. Finally, Quattro Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter worth $2,470,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LVS shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Las Vegas Sands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.27.

LVS stock traded up $1.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $38.61. 271,224 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,777,659. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12 month low of $36.42 and a 12 month high of $66.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.12. The company has a market capitalization of $29.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.58 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.09). Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 32.53% and a negative return on equity of 35.02%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.05) EPS. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was up 1096.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

