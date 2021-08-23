Silvant Capital Management LLC Has $3.94 Million Stock Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Silvant Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 1.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,507 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $3,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 89.1% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in Workday by 558.8% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Workday by 489.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Workday in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in Workday by 86.5% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 58.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Workday alerts:

In other news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 4,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.43, for a total value of $974,781.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 108,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.29, for a total value of $25,187,481.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 135,039 shares of company stock valued at $31,158,013. Company insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

WDAY traded up $2.79 on Monday, hitting $238.74. 27,046 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,689,737. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $235.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $189.32 and a 12 month high of $282.77. The company has a market capitalization of $58.97 billion, a PE ratio of -332.32 and a beta of 1.26.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. Workday had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upgraded Workday from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $268.00 to $282.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Workday from $296.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Workday presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.81.

About Workday

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

Recommended Story: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.