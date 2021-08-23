Silvant Capital Management LLC Sells 1,055 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Silvant Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,519 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Iowa State Bank grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 17,367 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 3,379 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 1,041 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 68.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $1.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $143.62. 209,182 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,054,353. The company has a market capitalization of $162.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.07. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $108.30 and a 12-month high of $167.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.44%.

In other news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $206,039.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QCOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.81.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

