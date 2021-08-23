Silvant Capital Management LLC Sells 350 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Silvant Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. S&P Global makes up about 0.9% of Silvant Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $5,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in S&P Global by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,786,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,747,502,000 after purchasing an additional 575,677 shares during the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. raised its position in S&P Global by 147.8% in the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 5,853,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,065,510,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491,166 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in S&P Global by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,951,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,747,178,000 after purchasing an additional 843,371 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,471,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,221,313,000 after purchasing an additional 48,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 35,187.0% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,840,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,050,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832,554 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SPGI traded up $3.75 on Monday, reaching $441.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,500,475. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market cap of $106.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.98, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $418.76. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $303.50 and a 1-year high of $446.29.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 347.40% and a net margin of 31.42%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.35%.

A number of research firms recently commented on SPGI. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on S&P Global from $476.00 to $491.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $454.33.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

