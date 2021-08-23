Silvant Capital Management LLC Sells 430 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Silvant Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,910 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises approximately 1.7% of Silvant Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $10,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 914.3% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 71 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 58.7% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 65.0% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 66 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total value of $5,390,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total transaction of $306,900.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TMO. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $491.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 12th. Argus increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $544.71.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded up $5.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $560.11. The company had a trading volume of 11,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,644,087. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $519.47. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $401.07 and a one year high of $557.99.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 29.43%. On average, equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 5.32%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

