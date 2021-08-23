Simple Software Solutions (SSS) Reaches Market Cap of $150,039.99

Simple Software Solutions (CURRENCY:SSS) traded down 43% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 23rd. Simple Software Solutions has a total market cap of $150,039.99 and approximately $59.00 worth of Simple Software Solutions was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Simple Software Solutions coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0503 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Simple Software Solutions has traded up 108.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Simple Software Solutions alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00020642 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001412 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000080 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 85.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Simple Software Solutions Profile

SSS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 7th, 2017. Simple Software Solutions’ total supply is 2,985,467 coins. Simple Software Solutions’ official Twitter account is @__SSSolutions and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Simple Software Solutions is sssolutions.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The ShareChain Team aims to build a decentralized credit data value platform based on shared economy. SSS is an Ethereum ERC20 Compliant tokens called (Super Smart Share referred to as “SSS”) which will be used within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Simple Software Solutions

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Simple Software Solutions directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Simple Software Solutions should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Simple Software Solutions using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Simple Software Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Simple Software Solutions and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.