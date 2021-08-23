Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.14 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) to post $8.14 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Simulations Plus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.07 million to $8.20 million. Simulations Plus posted sales of $9.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Simulations Plus will report full year sales of $44.77 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $44.70 million to $44.83 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $51.53 million, with estimates ranging from $51.13 million to $51.92 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Simulations Plus.

Get Simulations Plus alerts:

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $12.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.99 million.

SLP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Simulations Plus in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Simulations Plus from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Simulations Plus from $95.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 13,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.18, for a total value of $721,388.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,494,071 shares in the company, valued at $234,500,624.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 10,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $573,412.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,471,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,673,043.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,978 shares of company stock worth $1,881,307. 23.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Simulations Plus by 3.7% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Simulations Plus by 1.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc grew its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 0.5% in the first quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 58,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 3.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. 69.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SLP traded up $0.83 on Friday, hitting $42.87. The stock had a trading volume of 69,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,923. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.52. Simulations Plus has a 52-week low of $41.74 and a 52-week high of $90.92. The company has a market capitalization of $863.10 million, a PE ratio of 76.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.84 and a beta of -0.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research, and regulatory submissions. It operates through the following segments: Simulations Plus, Inc, Cognigen Corporation, DILIsym, and Lixoft. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Simulations Plus (SLP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Simulations Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulations Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.