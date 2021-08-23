Singapore Exchange (OTCMKTS:SPXCF) Downgraded to Hold at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Singapore Exchange (OTCMKTS:SPXCF) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $10.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 25.16% from the company’s previous close.

SPXCF has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Singapore Exchange to a “hold” rating and set a $11.20 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Singapore Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday.

SPXCF stock remained flat at $$7.99 during midday trading on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.27. Singapore Exchange has a twelve month low of $6.16 and a twelve month high of $8.90.

Singapore Exchange Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an integrated securities exchange and derivatives exchange, and related clearing houses in Singapore. The company's Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities segment offers fixed income issuer, trading and clearing, and collateral management services.

