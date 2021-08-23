SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Hits New 52-Week High at $213.26

Shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $213.26 and last traded at $213.26, with a volume of 206 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $206.38.

SITM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of SiTime from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $236.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SiTime from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of SiTime from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of SiTime from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SiTime has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.83.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $142.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of -5,159.50, a PEG ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 0.55.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.23. SiTime had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $44.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.04 million. The company’s revenue was up 107.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SiTime Co. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SiTime news, EVP Piyush B. Sevalia sold 2,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.65, for a total value of $427,478.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.68, for a total transaction of $599,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,422 shares of company stock valued at $3,767,185 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITM. Morgan Stanley grew its position in SiTime by 490.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,831,000 after buying an additional 65,527 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in SiTime by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 3,863 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in SiTime during the fourth quarter valued at $269,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in SiTime during the first quarter valued at $374,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in SiTime during the first quarter valued at $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.66% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

