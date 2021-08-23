Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.38.

SIX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

Shares of SIX traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,524,585. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.71. Six Flags Entertainment has a 52-week low of $18.56 and a 52-week high of $51.75. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.57 and a beta of 2.51.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.94. Analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 67.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 403.7% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. As of March 18, 2021, the company operated 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

