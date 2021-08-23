Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.38.

SIX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wedbush raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of SIX stock traded up $1.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.04. 60,459 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,524,585. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.71. Six Flags Entertainment has a 1 year low of $18.56 and a 1 year high of $51.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.57 and a beta of 2.51.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.94. As a group, analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIX. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 403.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 71.3% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. As of March 18, 2021, the company operated 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

