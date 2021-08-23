Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.30 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) will post $1.30 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Skyworks Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.31 billion. Skyworks Solutions reported sales of $956.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will report full-year sales of $5.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.10 billion to $5.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.61 billion to $5.96 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Skyworks Solutions.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 31.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share.

SWKS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.86.

Shares of SWKS traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $179.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,011,180. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 7.82 and a quick ratio of 6.42. Skyworks Solutions has a 1-year low of $130.72 and a 1-year high of $204.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $184.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.99%.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, Director Timothy R. Furey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.05, for a total transaction of $372,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,489,925.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,901,214.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,303,128.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,287 shares of company stock valued at $7,210,504. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $80,079,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 120.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 745,550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $136,793,000 after buying an additional 407,271 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,631,307 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $696,304,000 after acquiring an additional 406,414 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 34.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,547,544 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $296,742,000 after purchasing an additional 397,426 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 119.1% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 715,878 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $130,798,000 after purchasing an additional 389,184 shares in the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

