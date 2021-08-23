Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James started coverage on shares of Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SLTTF. TD Securities downgraded shares of Slate Office REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$4.50 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$4.00 to C$5.25 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.19.

Shares of SLTTF opened at $4.17 on Thursday. Slate Office REIT has a 1-year low of $2.55 and a 1-year high of $4.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.30.

Slate Office REIT engages in investment in a diversified portfolio of income-producing real property investments used for office purposes. It office properties include buildings and complexes providing office space for federal and provincial governments and various service companies. The company was founded on August 27, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

