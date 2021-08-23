Smart Money Group LLC Reduces Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Smart Money Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,948 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the quarter. Smart Money Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Chevron by 22.5% in the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,575,000 after acquiring an additional 9,776 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Chevron by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 175,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,356,000 after purchasing an additional 9,872 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 681,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,335,000 after buying an additional 92,201 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its position in Chevron by 1.5% in the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 92,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,691,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 31.5% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after buying an additional 4,330 shares during the period. 63.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $2.64 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $96.94. The stock had a trading volume of 604,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,324,056. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.17. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.16 and a fifty-two week high of $113.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.59) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,680.00%.

CVX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chevron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Chevron in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.41.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

